14,500 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUST. initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

