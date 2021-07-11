11,903 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $15.35 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

