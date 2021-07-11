1,833 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 420.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.98. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

