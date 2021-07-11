Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $264.23 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Zoom Video Communications worth $264,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 224,907 shares of company stock valued at $78,370,241. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $385.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

