Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123,275 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 1.00% of Coherus BioSciences worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of CHRS opened at $13.53 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

