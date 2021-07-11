Redwood Investments LLC Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $42,042,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 223,314 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $107.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

