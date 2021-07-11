Redwood Investments LLC Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $820.32 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $768.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

