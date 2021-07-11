Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $36.76 Million Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. The Shyft Group comprises approximately 6.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $36,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.