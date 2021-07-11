Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 127,028 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $42,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

