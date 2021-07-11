Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $210.35 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.