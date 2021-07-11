Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 3,200 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,817,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist reduced their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

ETSY opened at $195.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

