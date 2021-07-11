$732.47 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post $732.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.93 million and the highest is $735.00 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

