Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.20 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

