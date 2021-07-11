Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.81 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

