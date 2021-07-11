EXMR FDN Trading Up 289% Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 289% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $103,046.77 and $48,322.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00094811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00053894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.99 or 0.00874747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.