Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,189 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,243,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $277.47 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $181.18 and a 12-month high of $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.