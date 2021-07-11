Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.28 Billion Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,852 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.86% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,279,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.36 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

