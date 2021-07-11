Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 625,952 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,503,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $396,075,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -380.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

