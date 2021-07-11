Toroso Investments LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BlackRock by 52.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 10.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in BlackRock by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $906.38.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $901.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $902.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $868.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

