Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,291 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,660. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $90.00 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

