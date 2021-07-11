Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 184,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

APD opened at $291.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

