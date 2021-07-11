Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $78,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $100,050,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

