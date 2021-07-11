DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $288.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.68, a PEG ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $293.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

