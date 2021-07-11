Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock Position Raised by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Cushman & Wakefield makes up approximately 1.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $187,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.