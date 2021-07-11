Park Presidio Capital LLC Has $56.83 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Park Presidio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 6.1% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $56,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,592.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,414.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,067.59 and a 52 week high of $1,597.98. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

