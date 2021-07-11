Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,012 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

