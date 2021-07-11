Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,255 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.99% of AZZ worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AZZ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZZ opened at $57.57 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.01.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

