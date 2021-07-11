Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 13,075 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ciena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ciena by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ciena by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.66 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

