Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $65.32 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

