Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,784,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CVS Health by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 646,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after buying an additional 326,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CVS Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

