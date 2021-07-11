Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post sales of $294.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $292.10 million. SPX posted sales of $373.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. SPX has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth $27,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 478,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 348,506 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

