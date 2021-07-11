Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $71.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Yandex has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Yandex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

