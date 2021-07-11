Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $232.81 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $245.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.24.
Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,358,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,675,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,008 shares of company stock worth $73,847,864 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
