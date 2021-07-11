Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $232.81 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $245.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,358,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,675,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,008 shares of company stock worth $73,847,864 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

