Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $7.62 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 766,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $497,000.

Shares of ARRWU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

