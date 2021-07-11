Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $7.19 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 723,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

OTCMKTS:SLCRU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

