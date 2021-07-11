ZrCoin (ZRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,863.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $963,129.84 and $52,863.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00117371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00161646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,702.42 or 0.99764792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00958620 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

