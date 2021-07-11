Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

