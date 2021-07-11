Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $5.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,122.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.26 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.