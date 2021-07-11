Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $5.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,122.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.26 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

NBRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

