CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. CDK Global also posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,548,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 43.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 472,526 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

