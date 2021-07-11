Myriad (XMY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,057.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $4,057.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,788,738,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.