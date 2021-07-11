1,212 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $343.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

