Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $52.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 76.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $52,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 652,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

