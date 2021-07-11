Centiva Capital LP Invests $385,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of AIT opened at $89.48 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.