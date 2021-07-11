Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $15,298,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $9,403,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 117,945 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,911 shares of company stock worth $4,410,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

