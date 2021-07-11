Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Cap of $66.42 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $66.42 million and $2.01 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00306894 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

