Polymath One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.66 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $120.72 million and $12.66 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00398284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.