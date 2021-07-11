Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $1.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($1.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $159.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

