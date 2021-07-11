Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 368,668 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,091,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,668 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,124,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

