Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,340,982 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $805,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $278.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $280.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

