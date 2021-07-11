Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,966,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 287,256 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $665,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,191,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $46,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

WDC stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.